Audio culture by the numbers

8: Number of Oscars categories whose elimination from live broadcast led sound mixer Tom Fleischman (who won for Hugo and was nominated for Reds, The Silence of the Lambs, Gangs of New York, and The Aviator) to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

100: Cost of a ticket, in British pounds, for vehicle noise violation following introduction of “acoustic cameras”

72: The legal British decibel threshold for cars registered since 2016 (74db for cars between 2007 and 2016)

¹Footnotes: Oscar: thewrap.com. Noise: thetimes.co.uk.

Originally published in the March 7, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum