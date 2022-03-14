New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Leaf Blowers, Sound Documentary, Hearing Aids)

Audio culture by the numbers

March 14, 2022

50,000: Estimated cost, in $US, for a Washington, D.C., landscaping company to replace all its gas-powered leaf blowers

32: The number of sounds explored in director Sam Green’s new headphones-only documentary film (more below)

40,000: The fine, in $US, four companies have agreed to pay for “marketing their over-the-counter hearing aids as ‘FDA-approved’”

¹Footnotes

Blowers: washingtonian.com. Film: variety.com. FDA: nhregister.com.

Originally published in the March 14, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

