Sound Ledger¹ (Copters, Tropical Birds, Hearing Study)

Audio culture by the numbers

March 21, 2022 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

300,000,000: The estimated number of participants in the recent Apple Hearing study to assess sound level measurements

99: The estimated percent of birds identified by sound, not eye, in dense tropical forests

7: The increase in helicopter traffic between 2018 and 2019 in the summer months in part of Long Island, leading to a “Stop the Chop” movement

¹Footnotes

Apple: myhealthyapple.com. Tropical: kqed.org. Chop: easthamptonstar.com.

Originally published in the March 21, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet](https://tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

