Audio culture by the numbers

8: The number of months reduced of some Brussels residents’ lives due to noise pollution

64: The percent of people in Brussels who hear 55 decibels “at any given moment of the day, equal to a normal conversation”

5.5: The multiple of normal car noise produced by trucks

brusselstimes.com

By Marc Weidenbaum