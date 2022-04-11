Audio culture by the numbers

301: The number of religious locations (“mosques, temples, churches,” etc.) alerted by police in Bangalore, India, about possible noise infractions by loudspeakers

1,001: The number of locations alerted by police in Mangalore, India, about possible noise infractions by loudspeakers

620: The number of those Mangalore locations that are either mosques (168), temples (357), or churches (95)

_________

Footnotes: Bangalore: livemint.com/news. Mangalore: indiatimes.com.

Originally published in the April 11, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum