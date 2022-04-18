97: The decibels level cited in a lawsuit to bring the planned Miami Grand Prix race to a halt
60: The amplitude, in nanometers, of oscillations measured as part of research involving graphene drums
16: The fasted known repeated frequencey, in days, by cosmic radio bursts
________
¹Footnotes
Miami: dailymail.co.uk. Graphene: nature.com. Cosmic: sciencenews.org.
