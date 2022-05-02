10,000: estimated number of Parisians who can be awoken by “a single unmuffled scooter” in the middle of the night
53,942: number of loudspeakers removed from religious places across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India
60,295: number of loudspeakers from religious places across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, whose volume has been lowered
________
¹Footnotes
France: bloomberg.com. India: business-standard.com.
