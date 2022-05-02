New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Parisian Nights, Indian Speakers)

Audio culture by the numbers

May 2, 2022 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

10,000: estimated number of Parisians who can be awoken by “a single unmuffled scooter” in the middle of the night

53,942: number of loudspeakers removed from religious places across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India

60,295: number of loudspeakers from religious places across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, whose volume has been lowered

________
¹Footnotes

France: bloomberg.com. India: business-standard.com.

Originally published in the May 2, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

