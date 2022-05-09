Audio culture by the numbers

8: number of nonfiction audiobooks read by their authors in the current New York Times top 10

0: number of fiction audiobooks read by their authors in the current New York Times top 10

3: length, in minutes, of audio listened to by individuals who participated in a Japanese study of how the brain responds to “groove rhythm” in music

Audiobooks: nytimes.com. Groove: nature.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum