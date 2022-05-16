Audio culture by the numbers

1/3: The percentage of the day that the Indian state of Karnataka now requires government approval for the use of a loudspeaker (10pm to 6am)

11,000,000: The amount, in $U.S., raised by the startup Rain to help companies “conceive, build, and manage voice experiences that integrate with brand services and ecosystems”

10: Reportedly how much higher the airplane noise from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is than that “represented by the airport”

________

¹Footnotes

Karnataka: hindustantimes.com. Rain: venturebeat.com. Rocky: thedenverchannel.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum