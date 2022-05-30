550: The percent at which voice phishing attacks have increased in the past 12 months
60: The number of years since Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, its title relating the decline of bird populations due to environmental issues
22: Number of weeks in a row I’ve now managed to publish This Week in Sound, definitely a personal record
