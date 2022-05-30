Audio culture by the numbers

550: The percent at which voice phishing attacks have increased in the past 12 months

60: The number of years since Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, its title relating the decline of bird populations due to environmental issues

22: Number of weeks in a row I’ve now managed to publish This Week in Sound, definitely a personal record

¹Footnotes

Vishing: techrepublic.com. Carson: mongabay.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum