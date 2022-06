Audio culture by the numbers

7: Number of years in the contract between vehicle manufacturer Hyundai and voice AI company SoundHound

21: Number of days after which parrot chicks begin to babble

20,000,000,000: Projected value, in $U.S., of the “Big Voice” industry within a few years

________

¹Footnotes

SoundHound: finance.yahoo.com. Parrots: science.org. Voice: wired.com

By Marc Weidenbaum