Audio culture by the numbers

1: Percent of people who said they would “call the police upon hearing a car alarm”

95: Estimated percent of alarms set off by “vibrations of passing trucks or glitches in the car’s electrical system”

31: Number of days of satellite imagery in a NASA sonificaton project that resulted in a “a waltz-inspired melody.”

________

¹Footnotes

Alarms: clivethompson.medium.com. NASA: nasa.gov.

By Marc Weidenbaum