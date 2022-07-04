Audio culture by the numbers

7: The number of decibels that France will lower noise limits at race tracks, down to 95dB from 102dB

0: Number of patient rooms in three studied ICUs that meet the World Health Organization’s threshold for noise

85: Percent of instances when chicken distress cheeps are accurately detected by machine listening algorithms

________

¹Footnotes

France: visordown.com. ICUs: acousticbulletin.com. Chickens: newscientist.com.

Originally published in the July 4, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum