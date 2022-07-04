7: The number of decibels that France will lower noise limits at race tracks, down to 95dB from 102dB
0: Number of patient rooms in three studied ICUs that meet the World Health Organization’s threshold for noise
85: Percent of instances when chicken distress cheeps are accurately detected by machine listening algorithms
¹Footnotes
France: visordown.com. ICUs: acousticbulletin.com. Chickens: newscientist.com.
