Audio culture by the numbers

27,000: Cost, in $US, of a “noise-monitoring camera” purchased by the city of Knoxville, Tennessee

25: The distance, in feet, it is illegal in Florida for sound from your vehicle to be audible

244: Number of sound level meters purchased by police in Delhi, India, to fight noise pollution

¹Footnotes

Knoxville: knoxnews.com. Florida: motorbiscuit.com. Delhi: timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Originally published in the July 25, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum