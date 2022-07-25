27,000: Cost, in $US, of a “noise-monitoring camera” purchased by the city of Knoxville, Tennessee
25: The distance, in feet, it is illegal in Florida for sound from your vehicle to be audible
244: Number of sound level meters purchased by police in Delhi, India, to fight noise pollution
________
¹Footnotes
Knoxville: knoxnews.com. Florida: motorbiscuit.com. Delhi: timesofindia.indiatimes.com.
