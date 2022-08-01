Audio culture by the numbers

80,000: cost in $US of four LRADs (long-range acoustic devices) purchased by the Austin, Texas, police department between 2011 and 2016

1743: the year Jean-Antoine Nollet, French Catholic abbot and scientist, “confirmed that sound carried in water”

100: more than that number of U.S. cities “have put some restriction on gas-powered leaf blowers”

________

¹Footnotes

LRAD: austinchronicle.com. Nollet: nautil.us. Blowers: dallasobserver.com

Originally published in the August 1, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum