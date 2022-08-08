Audio culture by the numbers

68.9: The percent of increased errors in transcriptions for voices using “Neural Voice Camouflage” privacy technology

20,843: The number of consecutive hours that Lofi Girl broadcast on YouTube before the account was, temporarily (for different reasons), taken down

330: The number of neural voices (in over 110 languages) provided by Microsoft’s Azure platform

________

¹Footnotes

Camouflage: science.org. Lofi: arstechnica.com. Azure: fastcompany.com

By Marc Weidenbaum