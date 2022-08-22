Audio culture by the numbers

103: Number of failed attempts a driver in Wales tried to use voice verification to pay a toll

43: Number of species of monkeys and apes lacking the vocal membrane, aka voice box, likely required for speech

13: Speed in MPH below which, after 2019 legislation by the UK’s Department for Transport, electric cars must emit warning sounds

Wales: walesonline.co.uk. Box: newscientist.com. MPH: autoexpress.co.uk.

By Marc Weidenbaum