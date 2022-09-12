New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (QE2, Noise in Pune )

7/16ths: The thickness in inches of the leather pad used to muffle Big Ben for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

1043: Number of noise complaints filed with police during the Ganesh Festival held in Pune, India, between August 31 to September 10.

2000: The fine, in dollars, for noise pollution in Houston, up from $1000 as of new rules passed in May

¹Footnotes

Elizabeth: theguardian.com. Ganesh: hindustantimes.com. Houston: houstonchronicle.com

