7/16ths: The thickness in inches of the leather pad used to muffle Big Ben for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.
1043: Number of noise complaints filed with police during the Ganesh Festival held in Pune, India, between August 31 to September 10.
2000: The fine, in dollars, for noise pollution in Houston, up from $1000 as of new rules passed in May
________
¹Footnotes
Elizabeth: theguardian.com. Ganesh: hindustantimes.com. Houston: houstonchronicle.com
