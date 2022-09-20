New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Noise Cancelling, Polluting, Leveling)

Audio culture by the numbers

September 20, 2022

200: Total potential improvement, in percent increase, of AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for noise cancellation

30: Number of years during which it is estimated that noise pollution increases two-to-threefold

65: Percent of Europeans estimated to be living with hazardous noise levels

________
¹Footnotes

Airpods: cnet.com. Noise: wapo.st (read without subscription).

Originally published in the September 20, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

