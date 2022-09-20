Audio culture by the numbers

200: Total potential improvement, in percent increase, of AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for noise cancellation

30: Number of years during which it is estimated that noise pollution increases two-to-threefold

65: Percent of Europeans estimated to be living with hazardous noise levels

¹Footnotes

By Marc Weidenbaum