Audio culture by the numbers

100: Number of voices now added to Common Voice, “a project to help make voice recognition open and accessible to everyone”

120: In millions, the estimated number of AirPods reportedly sold in 2021

75: The estimated percentage of teens in the U.S. reported to own AirPods

¹Footnotes

Voice: gadget.co.za. AirPods: bloomberg.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum