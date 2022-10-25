New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram
Sound Ledger¹ (Quindar Edition)

“Quindar-tones” are the twinned beeps best known from the Apollo and Space Shuttle missions. They’re named for Quindar Electronics, Inc., which produced the related equipment.

50: The difference in Hz between the two tones

2,525 Hz: The higher of the two pitches, in hertz

250ms: The length, in milliseconds, of each of the two tones, individually

I thought to do this entry because someone at some point searched for the word “Quindar” on disquiet.com. There was no entry, so I figured I’d make a brief one, and the Sound Ledger seemed like a good format in which to do so.

Quindar-tones resources: wikipedia.org, nasa.gov, archive.org.

