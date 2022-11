Audio culture by the numbers

54%: The spike of sound pollution in one region of India during Diwali

125: The legal noise limit, in decibels, of firecrackers in that region

6: The number of hours in one day (from 6pm through midnight) during which the area’s 45db legal permissible limit was exceeded

________

¹Footnotes

Diwali: outlookindia.com

By Marc Weidenbaum