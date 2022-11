Audio culture by the numbers

4,858: Number of tickets issued for vehicular noise pollution in Islamabad, Pakistan, in the past six months

500,000: The number of consumer surveys that make up an an AI-powered service that aims to “predict the granular emotional impact of music” (it’s called OnBrand)

12,000,000: The number of “datapoints” in the OnBrand algorithmic engine

________

¹Footnotes

Islamabad: thenews.com.pk. OnBrand: musically.com

By Marc Weidenbaum