Audio culture by the numbers

23,000: Number of nightclub employees estimated to be laid off due to noise ordinances coming into effect in Nairobi

100,000,000: Number of streams a single human-mimicking AI vocal track had gotten on Tencent Music in China as of mid-November 2022

4: Number of syllables (L, R, W, Y) generally missing from curse words in several otherwise seemingly unrelated languages

________

¹Footnotes

Key: Nairobi: nation.africa. AI: musicbusinessworldwide.com. Curses: nytimes.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum