Audio culture by the numbers

240,000,000: Estimated number of years since when male katydids have made sounds by rubbing their wings

60: Number of dust grain impacts per second recorded by the Mars rover

30: The percent that the measured frequency of whale songs has declined over the past four decades

¹Footnotes

Katydid: newscientist.com. Mars: newscientist.com. Whales: nautil.us.

By Marc Weidenbaum