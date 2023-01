Audio culture by the numbers

100: Distance from “schools, hospitals, courts and places of worship” within which loudspeakers are banned in Mumbai

16: Number of decibels reduced by the installation of a two-mile long fence along a highway

$12: Fee for drivers making too much noise on “No-Honking” day (1,000 rupees)

________

¹Footnotes

bloomberg.com

By Marc Weidenbaum