8,000: Number of members of a Facebook group called “Neighbourhood Noise Alliance (Hong Kong)”

1,185: Number of warnings, per the Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department, issued by “over neighbourhood noise due to hawking activities” (that’s hawking as in merchants, not birds)

1: Rank of “sonic branding” among topics that marketing professionals say they’d need help explaining to others (that’s above “blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs”)

. . .

¹Footnotes: Hong Kong: scmp.com. Branding: adage.com.