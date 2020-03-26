The Assignment: Record the second third of a trio that others will complete.

We’re breaking a Disquiet Junto rule this week. The rule is that in the Junto, musicians should only contribute one track per project. That remained the case last week. Due to the extraordinary output last week (66 different musicians from around the world), we’re going to allow multiple tracks this week (up to 3 per participant). However, where one rule is cast by the wayside, another rule rears its head: For your first track this project, you can use whichever source audio you’d like from the previous project. For your second and third, however, you must choose randomly, with some qualifications. Details below.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This week’s Disquiet Junto project is the second in a sequence intended to encourage and reward asynchronous collaboration. This week you will be adding music to a pre-existing track, which you will source from the previous week’s Junto project (disquiet.com/0429). Note that you aren’t creating a duet — you’re creating the second third of what will eventually be a trio. Keep this in mind. Leave space for what is yet to come.

Step 2: The plan is for you to record a short and original piece of music, on any instrumentation of your choice, as a complement to the pre-existing track. First, however, you must select the piece of music to which you will be adding your own music. There are tracks by 66 musicians in all to choose from, 64 as part of this playlist:

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0429

Count as the 65th this track from Jason Richardson:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0429-solitary-ensembles/30277/9/

And count as the 66th this track from Samarobryn:

https://samarobryn.bandcamp.com/track/sui-generis-disquiet-0429

To select a track, you can listen through all that and choose one, or you can use a random number generator to select a number from 1 to 66, the first 64 being numbered in the above SoundCloud playlist, and 65 being Richardson’s and the 66th being Samarobryn’s.

Note: It’s fine if more than one person uses the same original track as the basis for their piece.

Also note: Be sure to look back at the discussion on Lines to see if any additional material related to your track is available, such as source code or MIDI data or video, which some of the tracks include:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0429-solitary-ensembles/

Step 3: Record a short piece of music, roughly the length of the piece of music you selected in Step 2. Your track should complement the piece from Step 2, and leave room for an eventual third piece of music. When composing and recording your part, do not alter the original piece of music at all, except to pan the original fully to the left if it hasn’t been panned left already. In your finished audio track, your part should be panned fully to the right. To be clear: the track you upload won’t be your piece of music alone; it will be a combination of the track from Step 2 and yours.

Step 4: Also be sure, when done, to make the finished track downloadable, because it will be used by someone else in a subsequent Junto project.

Step 5: As mentioned up top, unlike usually in the Junto, you can contribute more than one track this week. You can do up to three total. Unlike with your first track, you should choose your second and third randomly. However, if you end up with something you really don’t enjoy working on, then you can roll again. And alternately, you can choose to use a track no one else has used yet (by looking at the project’s post on Lines, linked to in these instructions, or to the project playlist, which will be posted here once tracks start coming in). The goal is for many as people as possible to benefit from the experience of being part of an asynchronous collaboration. After a lot of detailed instruction, that is the spirit of this project.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include "disquiet0430" (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0430” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0430-solitary-ensembles-x-2/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length should be essentially the same length as the track you are adding to. Yours might be a little longer, if you choose to begin earlier or end later than the source audio.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Download: Given the nature of this particular project sequence, it is best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

Be sure to name and link to the source track you're collaborating with, and credit the musician who recorded it.

By Marc Weidenbaum