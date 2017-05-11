Celebrate the 70th birthday of a Junto member.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group's members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment.

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, May 15, 2017. This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0280: 20170514 Celebrate the 70th birthday of a Junto member.

This week we celebrate the May 14, 2017, birthday of Junto member ferrie = differentieel, of the Netherlands.

Step 1: Junto member ferrie = differentieel, of the Netherlands, turns 70 years of age on May 14, 2017. In correspondence leading up to this project, ferrie shared an observation that the composer Frederic Rzewski had previously shared with him in a letter: “Using pre-existing material for building new things is a very old practice.”

Step 2: In ferrie’s honor, please do something that takes the opposite approach of Rzewski’s letter. In other words, please use new musical things to recreate some old musical thing.

When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include the project tag "disquiet0280" (no spaces) in the name of your track.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: Discussion thread at llllllll.co:

http://llllllll.co/t/celebrate-a-junto-members-70th-birthday-disquiet-junto-project-0280/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0280” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Image associated with this project is of the Netherlands-based musician ferrie = differentieel, in whose honor we’re making music this week. More from ferrie at

https://audio.dailym.net/ https://twitter.com/differentieel/ https://soundcloud.com/differentieel/

By Marc Weidenbaum