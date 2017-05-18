Create a pattern, loop it, and intersperse alterations.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required. There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project:

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, May 22, 2017. This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0281: Pattern Interruption Create a pattern, loop it, and intersperse alterations.

This week we’re exploring the interruptions of patterns. The project was proposed by Lin Mu. It is inspired by CRISPR, the prominent gene-editing technology. The word CRISPR stands for “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats.”

Step 1: First, create a brief musical pattern of individual notes that will be looped. The pattern should be a palindrome in form — that is, its center-most point should serve as a mirror’s edge, so that its latter half repeats the first half, albeit in reverse.

Step 2: Create a piece of music in which that initial loop from Step 1 plays several times in a row. It should then continue to loop, but you should add notes in its midst as it proceeds. Some of these sounds might be added to the loop, thus breaking the palindrome form. Other introduced sounds might never repeat.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If you hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0281” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

http://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0281-pattern-interruption/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, May 22, 2017. This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0281” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 281st weekly Disquiet Junto project — “Pattern Interruption: Create a pattern, loop it, and intersperse alterations” — at:

https://disquiet.com/0281/

This week’s project was proposed by Lin Mu.

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

http://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0281-pattern-interruption/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is from Wikipedia:

By James atmos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7821536

By Marc Weidenbaum