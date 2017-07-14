My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Lush and Sharp

When puffy clouds cast menacing shadows

July 14, 2017

This is a lush composition, rendered with a sharp blade. “Declensions” by Dave Phillips is largely a confluence of cloud-like apparitions, but each of those overlapping, spacious presences is outlined in serrated detail. These are clouds so bright that they blind. Played at foreground-level volume, it reveals piercing peaks. The whole thing hovers over a dense bass drone, and it features a little pixelated wisp of a filigree that entices the ear even as those clouds cast menacing shadows.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/davephillips69. Phillips is based in Findlay, Ohio.

By Marc Weidenbaum

