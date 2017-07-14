When puffy clouds cast menacing shadows

This is a lush composition, rendered with a sharp blade. “Declensions” by Dave Phillips is largely a confluence of cloud-like apparitions, but each of those overlapping, spacious presences is outlined in serrated detail. These are clouds so bright that they blind. Played at foreground-level volume, it reveals piercing peaks. The whole thing hovers over a dense bass drone, and it features a little pixelated wisp of a filigree that entices the ear even as those clouds cast menacing shadows.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/davephillips69. Phillips is based in Findlay, Ohio.

By Marc Weidenbaum