This project's deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, September 18, 2017. This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Major thanks to Jason Wehmhoener for initiating this project, and for plotting it with me.

Step 1: Download the chart at this URL: https://goo.gl/Gew88N

Step 2: Note that there are two columns: one for melodic segments, another for rhythmic segments.

Step 3: Roll a 20-sided die once to be assigned a series of pitches. Roll the die again once to be assigned a series of beats.

Step 4: You will play each pitch for the duration represented by the corresponding beat. When you run out of beats or pitches, you wrap around to the beginning. In this way, while both pitches and beats are looping, the phrase itself takes longer to repeat.

Step 5: Use the result of Step 4 as the foundation for a track. This might mean one of several things. (A) This might mean employing it as an underlying foundation and improvising on top of it. (B) This might mean using it for part of a track, and alternating it with other material. (C) This might mean combining a programmed and live rendition atop each other. (D) This might mean inserting slight variations to introduce phasing and patterning. (E) This might even simply mean letting it play for awhile unto itself. (E) Or you might have some other take on it.

