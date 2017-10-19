Pay tribute to the Roland 303 by doing something that is apart from how you think it was intended to be utilized

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0303: Out of Sequence Pay tribute to the Roland 303 by doing something that is apart from how you think it was intended to be utilized.

Step 1: This is the 303rd weekly Disquiet Junto project since the series of compositional prompts was founded the first week of January 2012. Naturally, we’re paying tribute to the Roland TB-303.

Step 2: If you have a TB-303, well, congrats to you. If you (likely) don’t, consider one of the various emulators that have come out for it, or just pay tribute to it by other means. There are a variety of emulations out there, including this one:

http://errozero.co.uk/acid-machine/

There’s also, of course, Roland’s own tribute, the TB-3.

Step 3: Record a short piece of music that is somehow apart from how you think the 303 was intended to be utilized.

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0303-out-of-sequence/

https://disquiet.com/0303/

https://disquiet.com/junto/

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0303-out-of-sequence/

flic.kr/p/kG6St

creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum