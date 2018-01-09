A track titled "Watercamel"

“Watercamel” is like a rarified collection of broken bell tones, their shards laid out with great care on a long narrow table in order for them to be cataloged, notated, attended to. The short composition, under three minutes in length, starts strong and suddenly, and then just as suddenly fades for a short, ear-cleaning spell, before entering into the full heft of the piece. It’s then that the round tones appear, sliced here and there, rendered as quivering moirés and bracing drone fragments, proceeding one after another: a shudder here, an insectoid whir there. A full, unsullied bell is never heard. Instead it’s all rough-edged slivers and mists of particulates. The result is deeply ceremonial.

The piece is by Morten Jeamland and was originally posted at soundcloud.com/orteneamland.

By Marc Weidenbaum