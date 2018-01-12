If the uniform makes the man, then what does a haphazard wall say about an organization? Nothing sure signals vigilant security like worn, off-kilter advisory signage, especially when it is accompanied by a pair of unlabeled doorbells. The former bears witness to one or more previous generations of slapdash paint jobs. The latter seem perfunctory, forgotten, vestigial. Perhaps the painting on the sign was intended as a makeshift right arrow, acknowledging after the fact that this isn’t a restricted area; the no-go zone is over there, somewhere. As for the doorbells, they offer even less in the manner of directions. Presumably you push the top one first, and if no one from the subterranean secret society answers, you push the bottom one.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt.