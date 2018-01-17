A track from Michiru Aoyama of Kamakura, Japan

According to Google Translate, the title of Michiru Aoyama’s new track means “To Become Distant,” a fitting phrase to associate with something that sounds like the swan song of some giant ship disappearing over the horizon. It is an orchestra of orchestras tuning up. It is the sonification of birds migrating in vast numbers. It is a dense, magnificent font of activity, slowing occasionally to catch its breath, or to let the listener do so. This is maximal ambient music, the tools and textures of quiet music — the suggestion of stasis, the emphasis on layers, the fractal tonality — put into effect for boisterous rather than sedate purposes.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/michiru-aoyama. Aoyama is based in Kamakura, Japan. More at michiruaoyama.jimdo.com and michiruaoyama.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum