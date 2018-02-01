Record a piece of music composed of variations on the same held tone.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, February 5, 2018. This project was posted in the late morning, California time, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0318: Linear Training Record a piece of music composed of variations on the same held tone.

Step 1: You’ll be making a piece of music based on a single held tone. Before recording that tone, it might help to understand the circumstances under which it will be employed, so read the instructions fully before proceeding.

Step 2: Record the held tone for roughly five to ten seconds.

Step 3: Make variations on that tone by processing it in various ways. The result should yield between roughly five and ten different versions of the original tone from Step 2.

Step 4: Compose a short piece of music that consists solely of the variations that resulted from Step 3. It is also fine to include the “original” tone from Step 2.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0318” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0318” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0318-linear-training/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, February 5, 2018. This project was posted in the late morning, California time, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Length: The length of your track will be roughly the length of the track to which you are adding something.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0318” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 318th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Linear Training: Record a piece of music composed of variations on the same held tone) at:

https://disquiet.com/0318/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0318-linear-training/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is by koeb on Flickr, and is used thanks to a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/9ukMP6

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum