Layers of Voice

From California-based Noise Jockey

February 13, 2018

Part of the beauty of using vocal sounds as the source for electronic music is simply just how far you can push the source tones and yet, to the human ear (which is so attuned through evolution to recognize the human voice), that vocal-ness remains self-evident. A case in point is “The Groan Machine” by Noise Jockey. It’s a layering of a dozen mouth utterances, each processed through a range of equipment listed in the accompanying note. The full breadth sounds are somehow both otherworldly (cast sweeps of white noise, thick stacks of elements, wide expanses of texture) and tellingly human.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/noisejockey. More from Noise Jockey, aka Nathan Moody of the San Francisco Bay Area, at nathanmoody.bandcamp.com and noisejockey.net.

By Marc Weidenbaum

