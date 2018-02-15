Make a composition containing loopable background-music segments for each chapter of one of your favorite books.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, February 19, 2018. This project was posted in the late afternoon, California time, on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0320: Table of Contents Make a composition containing loopable background-music segments for each chapter of one of your favorite books.

Step 1: You’ll be composing a sequence of short, loopable segments of music that are useful as background music for reading.

Step 2: Choose a favorite book.

Step 3: Consider the tone, the temperament, and the content of each chapter in the book.

Step 4: Compose a piece of music with as many segments to it as there are chapters to the book. Compose each individual segment with the idea that it is loopable as background music while someone is reading the given chapter. Consider making connections between chapters through melodic themes or instrument choice and so forth.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0320” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0320” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0320-table-of-contents/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, February 19, 2018. This project was posted in the late afternoon, California time, on Thursday, February 15, 2018

Length: The length is up to you. It seems like a loop of between 10 and 20 seconds might be best for each chapter, though shorter could perhaps work, too.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0320” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 320th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Table of Contents: Make a composition containing loopable background-music segments for each chapter of one of your favorite books) at:

https://disquiet.com/0320/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0320-table-of-contents/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is by Emory Maiden on Flickr, and is used thanks to a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/9yHZ6R

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum