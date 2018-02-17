A track from Beijing-based Meng Qi

<a href="http://mengqi.bandcamp.com/track/lights-are-from-a-window">lights are from a window by Meng Qi</a>

The talented synthesizer creator Meng Qi is known for crafting a variety of musical equipment, often one-off projects that mix noise and design, touch and technology toward unique creative ends. Based in Beijing, China, Meng Qi also releases music that combines these instruments as part of larger arrays of equipment. Out this past week is a single, “Lights Are from a Window,” self-released on Bandcamp. The music emerges from a thick hum, filling the void with short-circuit fidgets and a melodic drone that brings to mind mid-period Aphex Twin. At just over three minutes, it ends like it’s just getting started, leaving the listener primed for what comes next.

Track available for one dollar (U.S.) at mengqi.bandcamp.com. More from Meng Qi at mengqimusic.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum