Listening in on Joseph Branciforte studio activities

Joseph Branciforte’s 2018 sound journal is the gift that keeps on giving, a window into his process, an upturned glass against his studio wall. The latest entry, dating from March 6, is a mix of dreamy keyboard tones and bracing textural play. The former is a series of briefly held tones that cluster ever so slightly, like something out of one of Brian Eno’s generative-app collaborations with Peter Chilvers. The latter is a kind of elaborate, rubbery, surface-vinyl effect. It’s pushed to an occasional extreme: an irritant that becomes an element of play. How Branciforte accomplished this all is detailed in the accompanying note, for those who want a sense of the track’s inner workings.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/joseph-branciforte. More from Branciforte, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, at josephbranciforte.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum