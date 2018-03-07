My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening in on Joseph Branciforte studio activities

March 7, 2018

Joseph Branciforte’s 2018 sound journal is the gift that keeps on giving, a window into his process, an upturned glass against his studio wall. The latest entry, dating from March 6, is a mix of dreamy keyboard tones and bracing textural play. The former is a series of briefly held tones that cluster ever so slightly, like something out of one of Brian Eno’s generative-app collaborations with Peter Chilvers. The latter is a kind of elaborate, rubbery, surface-vinyl effect. It’s pushed to an occasional extreme: an irritant that becomes an element of play. How Branciforte accomplished this all is detailed in the accompanying note, for those who want a sense of the track’s inner workings.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/joseph-branciforte. More from Branciforte, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, at josephbranciforte.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

