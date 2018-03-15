Make music for newsrooms, design studios, and other collaborative workplaces.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This is the latest in a series of Junto projects about background music. Consider what sort of music is appropriate for collaborative workplaces, such as newsrooms, design studios, software development teams, and so forth. Think about music that (1) isn’t distracting and (2) suggests momentum.

Step 2: Record a piece of music that applies the thinking arising from Step 1, and that makes sense played on repeat or as part of an imagined playlist of like-minded compositions. The length is up to you, but consider keeping it between three minutes and six minutes.

Background: This project is somewhat similar to another recent project that was part of the background-music series. In this case, to probe the concept further, most of the previously proposed constraints have been removed.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is up to you. Between three and six minutes seems about right.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

The image associated with this project is by kenmainr and is used thanks to a Creative Commons license:

By Marc Weidenbaum