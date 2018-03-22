Make a forgery of an old jazz song by using samples from three Edison cylinders.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0325: Fake Book Make a forgery of an old jazz song by using samples from three Edison cylinders.

Step 1: This project involves using samples of pre-existing recordings to create a new recording. The three pieces of source audio are at these individual Internet Archive webpages:

https://archive.org/details/edbell-735 https://archive.org/details/EDIS-SRP-0194-01 https://archive.org/details/edgm-9107

Step 2: Download the tracks from Step 1 and listen to them. Listen for elements you might employ in your own new recording.

Step 3: Utilizing elements from Step 2, create a new composition that, to the extent you are able, sounds like it is from the same general era. Don’t add any other sound sources, though you can employ effects.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include "disquiet0325" (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag "disquiet0325" (no spaces or quotation marks).

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0325-fake-book/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Roughly two minutes sounds about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0325” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

https://disquiet.com/0325/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum