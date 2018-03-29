In collaboration with composer Danny Clay, make music for his exhibit with artist Jon Fischer using only sine waves and turntable surface noise.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the project’s duration.

Disquiet Junto Project 0326: Wave Turntable In collaboration with composer Danny Clay, make music for his exhibit with artist Jon Fischer using only sine waves and turntable surface noise.

Step 1: Tracks in this project will be played as part of a free event in San Francisco at the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts (mcevoyarts.org) on Saturday, April 7, 2018, for an exhibit by composer Danny Clay (dclaymusic.com) and artist Jon Fischer (feather2pixels.com). The project was developed in collaboration with Clay. Before proceeding, consider the sort of music that might be conducive as partially-heard, partially-background music for an art event.

Step 2: Compose a short piece of music using only sine waves and the surface sounds of vinyl played on a turntable. Those two sources are inspirations for the Clay/Fischer exhibit. (The cover image to this project shows some of Fischer’s turntable art.)

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0326” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0326” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0326-wave-turntable/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, April 2, 2018. This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Length: The length is up to you. Roughly two to four minutes sounds about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0326” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

The image associated with this project is by artist Jon Fischer from his exhibit with Danny Clay.

By Marc Weidenbaum