Record a piece of music inspired by a term from painting.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, April 16, 2018. This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0328: Sonic Pentimento Record a piece of music inspired by a term from painting.

Step 1: This week’s Disquiet Junto project involves recording a piece of music inspired by a term from painting. That word is “pentimento,” which is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a reappearance in a painting of an original drawn or painted element which was eventually painted over by the artist.” Familiarize yourself with the term.

Step 2: Think about how the term “pentimento” can be borrowed from painting and applied to sound.

Step 3: Record a track informed by the thoughts that arose from Steps 1 and 2.

Background: The word “pentimento” is being employed by musician Jon Hassell in the title to his forthcoming album, Listening to Pictures (Pentimento Volume One). That word choice on Hassell’s part informed this Junto project. Familiarity with Hassell’s music isn’t required, but it’s certainly recommended.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0328” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0328” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0328-sonic-pentimento/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Around four minutes seems about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0328” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

The image associated with this project is a detail from a painting by Mark Rushton, who approved its inclusion.

By Marc Weidenbaum