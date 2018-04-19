Make a piece of music in which you expand the functionality of an instrument — and document your technique.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, April 23, 2018. This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

Disquiet Junto Project 0329: Extended Version Make a piece of music in which you expand the functionality of an instrument — and document your technique.

Step 1: This week’s project is about unintended techniques applied to musical instruments. You can come up with a new idea, but better still to use the opportunity to document a technique you have employed in the past.

Step 2: Think about concepts like “expanded cinema” and “prepared instruments.” Think about how an instrument can be used to do things it wasn’t necessarily designed to do.

Step 3: Record a track employing a technique that arose from your thinking in Steps 1 and 2.

Step 4: When posting the track, be sure to document your technique so that others might try it.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Around three minutes seems about right.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

The image associated with this project is by David Cosand, used via Flickr and a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/9mUv8P

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum