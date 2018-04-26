Make a piece of music by erasing aspects of a pre-existing track.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, April 30, 2018. This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0330: Wax Off Make a piece of music by erasing aspects of a pre-existing track.

This project was proposed by frequent Junto participant Zero Meaning.

Step 1: Make a piece of music by erasing aspects of a pre-existing track. You’ll be taking an earlier audio track of your own and reworking it. Select a track. It might help to read through these instructions in full before making the selection.

Step 2: The theme of this project is “erasure.” You will be removing material from the track you selected in Step 1. Consider what “erasure” can mean in terms of sound: removal, texture, fragments, artifacts, etc. What techniques would erasure entail?

Step 3: Apply the concepts and techniques you came up with in Step 2 to the track you selected in Step 1. The new track should remain the same length as the source track. That is, the canvas is to be the same, and only the contents are to be altered. One additional note: even if multitracks/stems are available, they shouldn’t be employed for this project; only the “final” version of the track from Step 1 can be used for this project.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0330” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0330” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0330-wax-off/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, April 30, 2018. This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Length: The length of your finished track should equal to the length of the source track.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0330” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 330th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Disquiet Junto Project 0330: Wax Off / Make a piece of music by erasing aspects of a pre-existing track) at:

https://disquiet.com/0330/

The project was proposed by frequent Junto participant Zero Meaning. More from whom at:

https://www.twitch.tv/zeromeaning/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0330-wax-off/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

The photo associated with this project is by Erin Vermeulen, used via Flickr and a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/MVLqr

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum