Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, July 16, 2018. This project was posted on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0341: Sample Forensics The Assignment: Place a fragmentary sample into a natural-seeming setting.

Step 1: Choose a sample, a very short piece, roughly two to five seconds in length. It’s best if the sample has no fixed meter, no explicit rhythm, that it feels frayed at its beginning and its end — perhaps a snatch of melody, or a fragment of a field recording.

Step 2: Consider how you might create a piece of music into which the sample from Step 1 can be set, so that it is as if that setting is the point of origin for the sample. This is an act of forensics and of forgery.

Step 3: Record a piece of music based on the planning in Step 2. At the start of your piece, repeat the original sample three times separated by two brief silences, so the listener knows what to listen for in the completed piece. (It is fine to repeat the sample in your original piece, but not to run it continuously as a loop.)

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0341” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0341” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0341-sample-forensics/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you. Roughly a minute or two sounds about right.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum