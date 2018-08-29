My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

A Collective of Two

A peek into a cloud atlas

August 29, 2018 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

The Oxford Ambient Collective is an individual, though here it’s also a duo, working in tandem with Encym. The music of “London Departures” is vast as only a bedroom beatmaker can craft — which is to say unimaginably — though here there are no beats, per se, just a vast, ever-quivering mass of light sounds. It’s full-on cloud mode. A glance at a “types of clouds” STEM page for elementary-school students suggests perhaps the cumulonimbus clouds: massive structures of humidity that form on hot days.

Track oroginally posted at soundcloud.com/oxfordambient. More on the Oxford Ambient Collective, aka David Smith, at oxfordambient.com and youtube.com. More from encym, aka Roland Reinke, at encym.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting