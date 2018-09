Alvin Lucier's "I Am Sitting in a Room" x Simon and Garfunkel's "Homeward Bound"

I’m sitting in a railway station different from the one you are in now.

I’ve got a ticket to the resonant frequencies of the room.

On a tour of the room articulated by speech.

And every stop is neatly planned as a way to smooth out any irregularities my speech might have.

By Marc Weidenbaum